ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 12 month low of C$33.47 and a 12 month high of C$60.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.22.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

