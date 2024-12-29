German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
