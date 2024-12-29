German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.