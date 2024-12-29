WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WW. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 110.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 130,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. WW International has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

