WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on WW. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of WW stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. WW International has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.73.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
