Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,837,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $572,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 348,989 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 224,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 318,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

