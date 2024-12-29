Information Analysis Holds Annual Meeting with Positive Voting Results

On December 27, 2024, Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) convened its Annual Meeting with notable outcomes regarding the voting results on key proposals. The record date for the meeting, based on November 15, 2024, reflected 8,503,365 shares of common stock that were issued and outstanding for voting purposes. Of these, 3,787,219 shares were either present in person or represented by proxy, thus constituting a quorum.

One of the significant proposals involved the election of three Class I directors to the Board of Directors. The nominees, namely David DeCaprio, Jon Olsen, and Greg Lipschitz, received approval from the shareholders, with detailed voting results showing the affirmation of their appointment.

Additionally, shareholders voted in favor of ratifying the appointment of Marcum Canada, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The proposal garnered substantial support from the voters.

Furthermore, a proposal concerning the approval of compensation paid to named executive officers on a non-binding, advisory basis was met with approval from the shareholders. Similarly, another proposal determining the frequency of holding a vote on executive compensation also received support, with the majority favoring an annual vote.

In conclusion, the results of the voting at Information Analysis’ Annual Meeting reflect positive shareholder sentiment towards key decisions made by the company’s leadership. These outcomes are pivotal in shaping the future governance and strategies of Information Analysis moving forward.

Furthermore, pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on December 27, 2024, by Jon Olsen, the Chief Executive Officer of Information Analysis.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

