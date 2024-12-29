Dynavax Technologies Modifies Rights Agreement in Recent 8-K Filing

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 26, 2024, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) disclosed the entry into Amendment No. 1 to its Rights Agreement. This amendment, made to the Rights Agreement originally dated as of October 28, 2024, involves adjustments to the rights and obligations of the Company’s Board of Directors concerning the administration and determinations related to the Rights Agreement and the rights issued under it.

Get alerts:

The Amendment, as per the 8-K filing, contains specific technical modifications while keeping the Rights Agreement otherwise unaltered and fully operational in accordance with its existing provisions. The filing specifies that the detailed description of the Amendment isn’t exhaustive and refers interested parties to the complete text of the Amendment, which can be found as Exhibit 4.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Additionally, the Company reported that the Rights Agreement remains unchanged apart from the modifications highlighted in the recent Amendment and continues to be in force as per its original terms.

The filing also included information regarding the financial aspects and exhibits associated with the disclosure. This particular 8-K included the announcement of Amendment No. 1 as the primary focus, while providing investors and stakeholders with a transparent insight into the alterations made to the Rights Agreement.

No further details were provided beyond those pertaining to the modifications outlined in the Amendment No. 1. Dynavax Technologies Corporation remains committed to regulatory compliance and transparency, as seen in its recent filing with the SEC.

This press release contains only factual information based on the 8-K filed by Dynavax Technologies Corporation and does not contain any speculative or additional commentary beyond the details provided in the filing.

The company authorized the official signing of this report on its behalf by Kelly MacDonald, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on December 27, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dynavax Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories