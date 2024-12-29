Barclays PLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

