ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $14,127,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

