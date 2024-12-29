Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enviri during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri during the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.17. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

