Barclays PLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,534.53. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,363 shares of company stock valued at $165,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

