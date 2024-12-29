Barclays PLC Has $1.31 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,089.20. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $62,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX opened at $28.16 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.