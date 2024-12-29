Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $405,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,731,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

