JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $397,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

