Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 11,845,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 61,544,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

