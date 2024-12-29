Solid Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,105% compared to the average daily volume of 433 call options.

SLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of SLDP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $384.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 506,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $642,979.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,617 shares in the company, valued at $238,273.59. This represents a 72.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 869,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,600.40. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,783 shares of company stock worth $1,280,479. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 27.5% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 513,689 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solid Power by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

