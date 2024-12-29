Short Interest in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Grows By 181.6%

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
TVGNW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Tevogen Bio
