iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.