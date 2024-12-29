Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $518.04 and last traded at $520.37. Approximately 10,405,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,058,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.60.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.64.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
