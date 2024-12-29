Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 75.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

