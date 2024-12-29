58,041 Shares in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

