WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 97.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.