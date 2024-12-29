Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,476 shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $816,662.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,885,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,808,662.57. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 183,872 shares of company stock worth $3,626,382 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,453,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.