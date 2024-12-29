Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $425,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

