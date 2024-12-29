JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 153,385 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.50% of Globant worth $469,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $11,247,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Globant by 15.6% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 227,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globant by 55.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $217.60 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.44.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

