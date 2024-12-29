JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of CBRE Group worth $419,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.63 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

