JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 699,177 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 699,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $462,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 431,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,463,000 after buying an additional 361,434 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $179,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

