JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $441.39 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,977,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,620,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $441,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218,807 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,825,000 after purchasing an additional 853,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after buying an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

