JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $495.15 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.43% of Carlisle Companies worth $495,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.4% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $371.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $297.25 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

