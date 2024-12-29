JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $474.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.31% of Pool worth $474,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Pool Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day moving average is $352.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

