JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,419,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.93% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $443,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB opened at $89.30 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.