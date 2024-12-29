JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $472,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Saia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Saia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $475.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.51. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.88.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

