Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,504,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $485,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.92%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.