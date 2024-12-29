JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 655,679 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $317,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.