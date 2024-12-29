JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of IQVIA worth $437,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of IQV opened at $199.39 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
