JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $493,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.