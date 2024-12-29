Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $22.37. 6,319,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,285,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

