QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 18,743,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,572,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,204.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,918,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 93,826 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,180,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 94,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

