MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.72. 11,666,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56,236,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.