AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.52. 2,534,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,316,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 16.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

