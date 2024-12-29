Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $318.66 and last traded at $318.74. 744,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,928,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.41.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.13. The firm has a market cap of $593.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.6% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 27,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

