Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)'s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 34,454,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,427,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lucid Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

