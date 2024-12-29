Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $183.20 and last traded at $183.97. 774,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,478,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $217.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $197.50 to $207.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $222.50 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average is $177.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 163,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 336,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $65,081,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,643,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,730,831.62. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,172 shares of company stock valued at $107,074,352. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

