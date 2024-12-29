Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Grows By 130.8%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.72 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
