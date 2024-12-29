PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.75 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.