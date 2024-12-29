PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.75 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.32.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
