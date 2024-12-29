Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Increases By 132.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
EEIQ stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
