Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Increases By 132.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EEIQ stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

