ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $126.70 and last traded at $128.24. Approximately 904,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,104,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.34, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in ARM by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.