Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $60.60. 3,973,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,188,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

