Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.29 and last traded at $84.99. 3,517,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,294,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $115,995,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.