Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
JTC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07. JTC has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.15.
About JTC
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.