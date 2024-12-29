Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07. JTC has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.15.

Get JTC alerts:

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.