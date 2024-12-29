NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.55. 15,859,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 56,105,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.